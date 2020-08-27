Live Updates: Uncertainty over JEE Main, NEET exams continues as students demand postponement

Image Source : INDIA TV FILE

With the government not budging from its stand on the holding of JEE Main and NEET exams in September, the stand-off with the students continues. Now, six states and a union territory will petition the Supreme Court against the holding of JEE and NEET exams from September 1, flagging concerns of risks due to Covid infection and seeking a postponement till the situation improves. The seven include four governed by Congress (Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry), two where the party is in alliance (Maharashtra and Jharkhand) and West Bengal where Mamata Banerjee is in office.

Congress to hold nationwide protests on Friday against holding of NEET, JEE

The Congress will hold countrywide protests on August 28 to oppose the government's decision to hold NEET, JEE exams during the pandemic. In a statement AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said the move is in line with concerted opposition to this "dictatorial move" of the government. State units of the Congress will be holding protests on Friday at 11 am in front of central government offices at state and district headquarters, he said.

​Over 150 academicians write to PM Modi backing holding of the exams

Meanwhile, over 150 academicians from various universities in India and abroad have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that delaying the medical and engineering entrance exams -- JEE-Mains and NEET – any further will mean compromising on the future of students. "The government has announced the dates for JEE-Mains and NEET…any further delay in conducting the exams will result in waste of precious year for students. The dreams and future of our youth and students cannot be compromised at any cost. However, some are trying to play with the future of our students simply to propel their own political agenda and oppose the government,” the letter said.

Amarinder Singh asks Advocate General to file collective review petition in SC

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday asked Advocate General Atul Nanda to coordinate with his counterparts in other Opposition-ruled states for filing a collective review petition in the Supreme Court, seeking a deferment.

7 CMs decide to move Supreme Court

In a virtual meeting of CMs chaired by Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, the seven CMs were of the view that while the apex court had okayed the holding of exams, it had in the past shown consideration for students in sensitive situations.

