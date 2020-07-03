Friday, July 03, 2020
     
Will JEE Main, NEET exams be postponed or not? HRD Minister to announce decision this evening

Will JEE Main, NEET exams be postponed or not? This is the very question swarming over the minds of lakhs of aspirants of the key medical and engineering entrances which are held by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Read on to know when an announcement will be made by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Nidhi Taneja Nidhi Taneja @nidhiindiatv
New Delhi Updated on: July 03, 2020 12:02 IST
Will JEE Main, NEET exams be postponed or not? HRD Minister to announce decision this evening

Will JEE Main, NEET exams be postponed or not? This is the very question swarming over the minds of lakhs of aspirants of the key medical and engineering entrances which are held by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It was on Thursday when HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced that a committee constituted on JEE Main and NEET exams will review the situation and submit its recommendations to him. A decision on whether the entrances will be postponed or not shall come by Friday evening, sources confirmed to India TV. The decision is most likely to come post 5 P.M. today.

While JEE Main exam is scheduled to take place between July 19 and July 23, NEET exam is scheduled for July 26. 

"Looking at the prevailing circumstances and requests received from students and parents appearing for JEET and NEET examinations, a committee consisting of DG NTA and other experts has been advised to review the situation and submit its recommendations to HRD Ministry latest by tomorrow," the minister had tweeted yesterday. 

Students and parents have been demanding postponement of both the exams. Taking to social media, students requested the HRD minister to defer the exams as coronavirus cases in the country breached the 6-lakh mark. 

A few days back, India Wide Parents Association also wrote to the government and and requested for postponement of both the examinations. Citing concerns of students and parents, the association said it has been receiving complaints from many parents and students across India regarding the conduct of JEE Main and NEET exams in the month of July amid pandemic situation when the infections are at an all-time high.

