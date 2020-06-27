Students say #PostponeNEETandJEE, demand announcement of new dates

Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE

The wait for a decision on JEE Main and NEET 2020 examinations seems to be nerve-wracking for students. While a decision was recently made on CBSE Board examinations, there is no word on many exams including JEE Main and NEET 2020 exams. Meanwhile, students are demanding the postponement of the JEE Main and NEET 2020 exams. While JEE Main 2020 is scheduled to be held from July 18 to July 23, the NEET 2020 exam is slated for July 26. As the exams are soon approaching in July, students are uncertain about their fate.

After CBSE canceled July exams for Class 10 and Class 12 this week, hopes of JEE and NEET aspirants too revived as they hoped for the postponement of their exams as well. Students are taking to social media and repeatedly seeking clarity on the holding of JEE Mains and NEET exams.

"Condition is getting worse day by day still they need so much time to think whether conditions are in favor of taking exams or not. Postpone our exams. Please sir understand how much we are anxious," a student wrote on Twitter.

"Students asked to give exams in the tough times of corona pandemic. The examinations like NEET, JEE, CA, DBT, Net are MCQs which requires utmost concentration. How can someone concentrate in times of such crisis," another user wrote.

"Sir please clarify the dates of neet and jee its matter of life of students the exam should be postponed until the situation is in control," a student asked HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Over 15 lakh students had applied for NEET 2020 this year while about 9 lakh had applied for JEE Main. In all, more than 24 lakh students are preparing for the JEE Mains 2020, JEE Advanced, and NEET 2020 this year.

"Am from Bihar, & Bihar has only 2 Exam Centers. Trains are Cancelled, are other public transport safe? Is every hotel safe? What would happen if I get Infected while traveling, should I go to hospital or exam center," another user expressed his concern.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage