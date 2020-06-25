JEE Main, NEET 2020 Latest Update: Decision expected today

Image Source : PTI FILE

It is highly likely that a decision on holding of JEE Main exams and NEET 2020 will be announced today. Earlier today, CBSE informed the Supreme Court about the cancellation of CBSE Board exams. While Class 10 exams will not be held anymore, students of Class 12 will have an option for themselves. Those who opt-out of the exams will be assessed on the basis of the exams they took in the past.

The decision will have an impact on the JEE Main exams and NEET 2020. While Engineering entrance exam JEE Main 2020 second attempt is usually conducted in April, however, this year it was postponed in view of the coronavirus crisis. JEE Main is held for admission to undergraduate engineering and technical courses. NEET UG is held for admission to MBBS and BDS courses. JEE Main is also an eligibility exam for JEE Advanced, the entrance test for admission to IITs. The JEE Main is currently scheduled between July 19 and July 23. The NEET entrance exam is currently scheduled for July 26. No decision has been taken yet on JEE Main exam and NEET 2020. The respective organisations are considering alternatives also. These include conducting JEE Main online or in a phase manner so as to avoid crowding at exam centres.

Students want JEE Main, NEET postponed

Students eagerly waiting for a decision on entrance examinations like JEE Main and NEET. Now what the CBSE exams have been canceled, students appearing for JEE Main and NEET want their exams, scheduled for July, postponed. Some states have also requested for JEE and NEET to be canceled completely for this year and instead carry out college admissions using class 12 marks. Students are taking to Twitter to request Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to delay both JEE Main and NEET-UG exams.

"Please this situation will be too depressing to give exam. While giving such exam there is already anxiety and then giving in such condition is not at all right," a user wrote on Twitter.

Another said, "What's the point of conducting national level exams, risking both students and their families' life in danger when colleges itself are closed."

