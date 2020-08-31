JEE Main 2020: Centre staff make preparations for Joint Entrance Exam in Ranchi

Image Source : ANI Preparations to ensure COVID-19 protocols underway at an exam centre in Ranchi.

JEE Main 2020: To ensure the necessary coronavirus protection protocols, the centre staff made preparations at an exam centre in Jharkhand's Ranchi for conducting Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2020. The centre staff ensured measures such as maintaining social distancing norms, use of hand sanitisers and thermal screening. The staff also made white marks on the paths outside the exam centres to ensure that students maintain social distancing at all times.

Posters were put across the centre listing health measures such as washing hands, use of masks, and social distancing.

Image Source : ANI JEE Main 2020: Posters were put across the centre listing health measures.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that the safety and future of the students were the topmost priority with regard to the conduct of the JEE and NEET amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He said several steps including the increase in the number of exam centres had been taken.

Image Source : ANI JEE Main 2020: Staff made white marks on the paths outside the exam centres to ensure that students maintain social distancing at all times.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled to conduct the JEE (Main) and NEET on September 1-6 and September 13, respectively.

(With ANI Inputs)

