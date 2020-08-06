Image Source : FILE JEE Main 2020: Students must check out JEE Main dress code ahead of September exam

JEE Main 2020 Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) would be conducting the JEE Main 2020 exam in September 2020. After several delays, JEE Main exam has been scheduled from September 1 to 6, 2020. However, NAT has not specified any specific dress code for JEE Main 2020 to be worn by students appearing for the exam. However, it has specified what items are not allowed -- be it on clothing or otherwise.

Candidates appearing for April exam may be given a JEE Main dress code, considering coronavirus pandemic.

JEE Main Dress Code:

Candidates are not allowed to carry any metallic objects or any cloth/items containing metal while appearing for JEE Main 2020. Thus, they should avoid wearing any kind of jewellery, ornaments, or any other gadget.

Candidates are not allowed to wear cap/ muffler/ stole/ dupatta or scarf or any cloth over their head

Wearing any kind of jewellery or ornaments is strictly prohibited

Candidates must not wear goggles, rings, bracelets or any of such items

Candidates must wear light and comfortable clothes keeping in mind the season and weather on the day of exam

Candidates are also not allowed to carry any handbags, stationery items, gadgets, electronic items or communication devices.

Candidates who wear kara or kirpan due to religious reasons have to report to the exam centre almost 1.5 hours before the gate closing time and intimate the officials or otherwise, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

JEE Main Exam Day Guidelines

Students are advised to visit the exam venue one day prior to the exam date to know the route and travel time so as to avoid unavoidable conditions on exam day.

Candidates must not forget to carry their admit card, photo ID and any other documents as specified by NTA for the exam.

Candidates must carry essential items that help keep them safe amid coronavirus pandemic. This includes a sanitiser, a pair of gloves, masks to cover their face, water and some foodstuff. This can be left at the entry point but one should not risk going to the exam hall without them. Students must maintain social distancing at all costs and avoid crowding the gates in a hurry to be seated in the exam hall.

Students must reach the exam venue at least one hour in advance to avoid last minute hassle.

Students must carry their JEE Main admit card 2020 along with one passport size coloured photograph and a valid photo ID proof

Candidates must note that they will not be allowed to appear in the exam without admit card, photograph and photo ID proof

Students must not carry any prohibited item like mobile phone, study materials, electronic items or any such item to the exam venue

Students must maintain the code of conduct during the exam and must not indulge in any malpractice

