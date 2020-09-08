Image Source : FILE JEE Main 2020 Answer Key Released: Here's how to download, raise objection

JEE Main Answer Key 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2020 official answer key on the official website today (September 8). Candidates can now check the JEE Main answer key 2020 on jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.nic.in. Along with the answer key, the response sheet of the candidates is also released. Candidates will be able to calculate their expected scores through the answer key and response sheets.

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains concluded on Sunday, September 6, 2020. The JEE Main 2020 second attempt was held from September 01 to 06 with all necessary precautions amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Students should read the below information on how to check and download the answer key. A direct link to download the JEE Main 2020 answer key will also be provided for students.

How to check JEE Main 2020 Answer Key

1. Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the link that says 'JEE Main 2020 answer key'

3. Enter the application number and password and click on submit

4. Your NTA JEE Main 2020 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the answer key for further reference

Direct link to download JEE Main 2020 Answer Key ​

JEE Main Answer Key 2020

It is important for the candidates to note that they can raise objections against the answers provided in the JEE Main 2020 answer key. The facility to raise objects will be available until September 10, 10 am. Candidates will have to pay Rs 200 per objection. The fee is non-refundable. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the official answer key

The JEE Main answer key can be downloaded in the pdf format. Candidates can check the correct answers for each question from the answer key and can match it with their answers through the response sheet to calculate their probable scores. Candidates will also have an option to challenge the answer key within a given time period if they are not satisfied with it.

The JEE Main result and cut-off are expected to be released by September 11.

