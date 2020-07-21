Reduce our fees, students of Jaipur's Manipal University demand

Tuesday, July 21, 2020
     
Students of Jaipur's Manipal University have raised concerns regarding their fees. As educational institutions continue to remain shut, students have been making a point about the complete fees being charged from them.

New Delhi Updated on: July 21, 2020 19:59 IST
Students of Jaipur's Manipal University have raised concerns regarding their fees. As educational institutions continue to remain shut, students have been making a point about the complete fees being charged from them. The academic year consists of two semesters -- Odd Semester and Even Semester. July-end to December is the Odd Semester while January-May is the Even Semester. The new academic year generally begins July-end onward and ends mid-December.

Taking to Twitter, several students are demanding a reduction in their fees. Using #ManipalFeesFiasco, students are saying that they won't be able to pay a huge amount amid coronavirus pandemic, and also at a time when the educational infrastructure is all set to be online.

"The fees for the whole year is Rs 2,67,000 which is only the course fees. This majorly includes the usage of library facilities, lab facilities, and electricity costs that the institution bears. The whole fee has to be paid at once at the beginning of the year and there is no option for semester-wise payment, a fourth-year student told India TV. 

The student said that the upcoming semester will be majorly online and the use of college infrastructure will be close to zero. "The students of the university are in talks with the authorities to cut down the fees but everything seems to be going in vain," he said.

"We have been asked to pay the whole fees by August 10. The online classes scheduled for the time being can't be compared to the classroom environment and hence hampers the quality of education. Moreover, we aren't using any of the amenities such as labs and other equivalents of the college," a student pursuing Computer Science Engineering from the varsity told India TV.  

"Why are we expected to pay the whole amount which is 2.67 lacs for the third year and 2.87 lacs for second-year students. Why can't a grand institute like Manipal University put in some efforts and bring the fee down to a reasonable level so that no one loses much out in the situation," he asked.

