GTUDataLeak: GTU students complain of massive data leak after mock test

The students of Gujarat Technological University have complained of massive data leaks during online pre-check trial/mock tests. The test was conducted by the university on July 28. Students allege that their personal details including ID proofs were leaked on the university's website.
"It was the PreTrial online MCQ test held on 28th July of around 28k students. The data breach has captured all the students’ ids which includes our college ids or government ids like PAN or Aadhar cards, maybe linked to their bank accounts too," a student told India TV Digital. The data of thousands of students remained exposed for quite some time. It was only later that the university removed the link.
Students took to Twitter to voice their concerns, and strongly protested against the university and demanded answers. India TV Digital tried contacting the university but the calls went unanswered. GTU is yet to respond to the students' concerns about the data breach.
Student's important private data is compromised and leaked. Govt and SC should intervene immediately and Provide compensation to students. Everyone knew if we do online exams like this without proper infrastructure it can happen @advocate_alakh @anubha1812— Saurabh Bhatia (@SaurabhLucknow9) July 30, 2020
Some apps are also downloaded automatically @GTUoffice ???? Why and how?? #gtuexam #gtusucks— manav bhadiyadra (@BhadiyadraManav) July 30, 2020
Point of concern, #GTU conducted pre-check trial exams and Data of Students found on internet, it's threat to the students privacy and a big reason to worry. #shameGtu #GtuDataLeak @GTUoffice— Mr. 13 (@mr_maniya) July 30, 2020
Help us @advocate_alakh@ShashiTharoor@Jairam_Rameshhttps://t.co/7WZOCIkXHA
-Students Ke personal Data Ka misuse huva toh iss ka jimedar kon hoga??— ROHAN HALPATI (@Halpatirohan2) July 30, 2020
- Privacy ka Ulanghan Hai.
- Legal Action Hona Chahiye.
Iss mein students Ka Heet kaha hai???
@AhmedabadPolice https://t.co/RMhbhImak2 please look into it sir. Please. The app has all the permission of our device. If they can hack into app, then they can read all the data of our device too!! Isn't it fearful??— Harsh Patel (@harssh2124) July 30, 2020