GTUDataLeak: GTU students complain of massive data leak after mock test

Thursday, July 30, 2020
     
The students of Gujarat Technological University have complained of massive data leaks during online pre-check trial/mock tests. The test was conducted by the university on July 28. Students allege that their personal details including ID proofs were leaked on the university's website.

Nidhi Taneja Nidhi Taneja @nidhiindiatv
New Delhi Updated on: July 30, 2020 16:54 IST
The students of Gujarat Technological University have complained of massive data leaks during online pre-check trial/mock tests. The test was conducted by the university on July 28. Students allege that their personal details including ID proofs were leaked on the university's website.

"It was the PreTrial online MCQ test held on 28th July of around 28k students. The data breach has captured all the students’ ids which includes our college ids or government ids like PAN or Aadhar cards, maybe linked to their bank accounts too," a student told India TV Digital. The data of thousands of students remained exposed for quite some time. It was only later that the university removed the link. 

Students took to Twitter to voice their concerns, and strongly protested against the university and demanded answers. India TV Digital tried contacting the university but the calls went unanswered. GTU is yet to respond to the students' concerns about the data breach.

