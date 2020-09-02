Final year exams: Odisha govt requests UGC to extend September 30 deadline till October 10

Image Source : PTI FILE

The Odisha government has requested the University Grants Commission (UGC) to extend the September 30-deadline for completion of all undergraduate and postgraduate final semester/year examinations till October 10.

The state higher education minister said it would ensure scheduling of exams with at least one day gap so that exam centers can be sanitized properly.

Last week, the Supreme Court ruled that the UGC directives to Universities and Colleges to hold final year exams was well within its domain and said that performance in such examination are “reflection of competence of the students”. The top court held that the State and University cannot promote the students in the final year/terminal semester without holding final year/terminal examination.

The top court had also said the decision taken by the SDMA/State not to hold final year/terminal semester examination by September 30, in exercise of power under Disaster Management (DM) Act, 2005 shall prevail over the deadline fixed by the UGC (University Grant Commission).

