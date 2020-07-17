COMEDK UGET Exam postponed for engineering courses

Image Source : PTI FILE

COMEDK-UGET 2020 for engineering courses, which was scheduled to be held on August 1, has been postponed again. In a notification, the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) said, the UGET 2020 for Engineering courses scheduled to be held on August 1, 2020, is postponed and revised date will be announced in due course.

The institution said it has been receiving representations from many applicants that they will not be able to attend the scheduled test in August due to lockdown in their state or district. "This matter was discussed in detail and it has been decided that the health of the applicants is of utmost importance and the same cannot be taken lightly."

COMEDK had initially scheduled to conduct its UGET 2020 on May 10, 2020. But owing to various difficulties arising out of breakout of COVID-19, the same had to be postponed on many occasions and it was decided that the same would be held on 01.08.2020, the notification read. But after announcing the date, we learnt from the media and also through our agency that the proposed test cannot be conducted in a few states wherein government announced lockdown in entire states or some states, it said.

