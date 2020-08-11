COMEDK Admit Card 2020 released for UGET Exam. Here's the direct link to download

Image Source : FILE COMEDK Admit Card 2020 released

COMEDK Admit Card 2020 Released: COMEDK Admit Card 2020 for the upcoming Under Graduate Entrance Test 2020 (UGET – 2020) has been released today. Candidates should note that the COMEDK Admit Card 2020 has been released on the official website. The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka had released an official notification confirming the release of the COMEDK UGET 2020 Hall Tickets for the entrance exam.

For the convenience of students, the steps to download the COMEDK Admit Card 2020 have been shared below. A direct link to check and download the COMEDK Admit Card 2020 has also been provided.

COMEDK Admit Card 2020: How to download

1. Visit the official website comedk.org

2. Click on the link that reads 'Candidates Portal'

3. Enter your credentials and login to the portal

4. Click on 'COMEDK UGET 2020 Admit Card'

5. Your COMEDK Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the admit card and take a print of the same for future reference

COMEDK Admit Card 2020: Direct Link

Candidates can also click on the below mentioned link to download their COMEDK Admit Card 2020

Direct Link To Download COMEDK Admit Card 2020

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage