CBSE explains reasons behind dropping controversial chapters of Classes 9-12

A day after dropping controversial chapters from the curriculum of Classes 9-12, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said that the topics are either being covered by the rationalized syllabus or in the Alternative Academic Calendar of NCERT.

Earlier on Tuesday, CBSE rationalized up to 30 percent of the curriculum of Classes 9-12 for the 2020-21 academic session wherein the board dropped chapters on key topics including secularism, citizenship, nationalism, demonetization, democratic rights.

"The rationalization of syllabus up to 30 percent has been undertaken by the Board for nearly 190 subjects of Class 9-12 for the academic session 2020-21 as a one-time measure only. The objective is to reduce the exam stress of students due to the prevailing health emergency situation and prevent learning gaps," the CBSE said in an official statement today.

The board further said that no question shall be asked from the reduced syllabus in the board exams for academic session 2020-21 only. It said that the schools have been directed to follow the Alternative Academic Calendar prepared by NCERT for transacting the curriculum. "Therefore, each of the topics that have been wrongly mentioned in the media as deleted has been covered under Alternative Academic Calendar of NCERT which is already in force for all the affiliated schools of the Board," the CBSE added.

"It is again reiterated that the topics being mentioned as dropped are either being covered by the rationalized syllabus or in the Alternative Academic Calendar of NCERT," the statement undersigned by CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi emphasized.

For Class 10, the deleted portions are those dealing with democracy and diversity, gender, religion and caste, popular struggles and movement and challenges to democracy. The deleted syllabus for Class 11 had chapters on federalism, citizenship, nationalism, secularism and growth of local governments in India.

Similarly, Class 12 students will not be required to study the chapters on India's relations with its neighbours -- Pakistan, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal, the changing nature of India's economic development, social movements in India and demonetisation, among others.

