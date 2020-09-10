Supreme Court hearing on cancellation of CBSE Compartment Exams: Here's what happened

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Supreme Court/FILE

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the petitioners challenging the CBSE's decision of conducting Class 10 and 12 Compartment exams, to serve the copies of the petition on the Union of India to consider the prayer for provisional admissions o universities.

Senior advocate Vivek Tankha, appearing in one of the petitions, said that generally compartment exams are held before the college admissions. "The most important thing is that if we don't get admission in colleges after the compartment exams are done, then our entire year gets wasted," he submitted.

"I want my Lord's empathy. Create some room for them to get admission. This is their first attempt. It is not their second or third attempt," he mentioned. The advocate prayed before the court that a direction be passed to give students provisional admissions in universities.

On September 4, a bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna had directed the CBSE to file an affidavit in reply by September 7, mentioning the scheme of the examination and the way it is to be conducted amid the coronavirus crisis.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage