CBSE to issue fresh notification for Class 12 Board Exams

The Supreme Court has asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to issue a fresh notification on Class 12 Board Exams. The board will issue a notification by Friday, June 26. The Centre and the CBSE today informed the Supreme Court that they have decided to cancel CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 examinations scheduled from July 1-15 due to coronavirus crisis.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta apprised the top court bench about a scheme to assess the performance of Class 12 students on the basis of their performance in the last examinations. The apex court was also informed that the students will have the liberty to opt either for the examinations, to be conducted later, or go ahead with the assessment process on past performance.

Directing CBSE to issue a notification, the apex court asked the board to explain the difference between internal assessment and optional exams. It directed the CBSE to come out with all the details so that students are not left in confusion.

Meanwhile, CBSE has also been asked to file an affidavit before the court by tomorrow when the hearing takes place at 10.30 am. The affidavit has to mention how and when will the optional Class 12 Board exams be conducted.

The new CBSE notification on Class 12 optional examinations will be issued by tomorrow. The notification would be made available on cbse.nic.in

