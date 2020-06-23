CBSE Board Exam 2020, JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020 likely to be postponed; decision today

Image Source : PTI CBSE Board Exam 2020, JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020 likely to be postponed

The CBSE Board is very likely to make an announcement on the pending CBSE Board Exam 2020 today. Students who are preparing for the CBSE Board Class 10 and CBSE Board Class 12 exams 2020 should note that the Supreme Court is already hearing a plea demanding the cancellation of the pending CBSE Board Exam 2020 in the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus. The plea, being heard by the top court has been filed by parents of students, who are preparing for the CBSE Board Exam 2020.

The Supreme Court, last week had directed the CBSE Board to make a decision on holding or cancelling the pending CBSE Board Exam 2020. In the wake of the order, the CBSE Board is expected to present its position today.

JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020

The JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020 exams will be impacted by the Supreme Court hearing over the pending CBSE Board exams. Meanwhile, students who are preparing for JEE Main 2020 and NEET UG 2020 have demanded the cancellation of the pending examinations. However, the HRD Ministry has yet not issued an official notification regarding the cancellation of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020.

The EE Main 2020 and NEET UG 2020 are otherwise scheduled to be conducted in late July 2020. Few students and parents have already raised voices for cancellation of entrance exams as well and to grant admissions to the students based on merit positions.

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Alternative Assessment Policy

As per what various media reports suggest, the CBSE Board will propose an alternative assessment policy before the Supreme Court. This alternative assessment policy will be based on the internal marks or scores of the students in the pre-board examinations. Meanwhile, various sources have also said CBSE board students will also be given a second chance to improve the marks scored by them, if they are not satisfied with the internal assessment at a later date.

CBSE Board Exams Cancelled for Overseas Students

The CBSE Board has already cancelled exams for over 250 schools located outside India. As per its decision announced in April 2020, the board announced that CBSE Board Exams 2020 for students from foreign countries has been cancelled and that they will be awarded marks on the basis of either practical exams or an internal assessment because of the pandemic. The petitioners have demanded that looking at the COVID-19 situation in India, the same decision can be replicated for Indian students as well to avoid the risk of them contracting Coronavirus infection during the examination.

