Cancel JEE, NEET exams, Manish Sisodia says

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has demanded cancellation of JEE and NEET competitive examinations in the current circumstances, stating that an alternative should be devised.

There have been demands from several students and parents to further postpone the entrance exams in view of increasing coronavirus cases.

“Across the world, education institutes are adopting new methods of conducting admissions. Why can’t we do so in India? Is it sensible to put children’s lives at risk in the name of entrance examinations? The 21st century India can’t think of an alternative to an entrance examination. This is not possible,” he said.

"Centre is playing with the lives of lakhs of students in the name of NEET-JEE entrance. I appeal to the Centre that the entrance exams should be scrapped across the country and make an alternate arrangement. At the time of unprecedented crisis, only an unprecedented move will be able to find a solution," he said.

The two exams are scheduled to be conducted in September.

