No exams, promotion based on past performance: BHU final-year students' demand

Final-year students have been waging a social media war against guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC), especially over the direction that mandates universities across the country to conduct examinations by September-end. This year, the situation is tricky for both students and the authorities since coronavirus pandemic is far from over. Students from Varanasi's Banaras Hindu University too raised concerns just like their counterparts in many states have.

Storming social media, students have been tweeting using #NoBHUExamInCovid. The hashtag speaks for itself. BHU students are demanding cancellation of their final-year exams. They seek to be promoted on the basis of their previous performances. As the coronavirus cases continue unabated across the length and breadth of the country, students say they don't want to step out in such a perilous situation.

"BHU has planning to conduct the final exams in offline mode in the month of September. Most of the students will have to travel from different states which is not feasible at the present time. Even after traveling, we have to stay in hostels that have double or triple accommodation for a room. Common bathrooms and dining areas will not allow us to maintain social distancing. The university is assuring us about thermal scanning and sanitization of the exam hall but they are not considering the asymptomatic patients," a female student of the varsity told India TV Digital.

"We want general promotion based on past performance. If 10th, 12th students can get their results based on internals, etc, then why can't we," a student said.

"It seems that the concern is just about conducting the exams and not about students' safety. And, if intermediate students are promoted then why not final-year students. Evaluation can be easily be made on the basis of internal exams, project reports, and previous semester exams," another student said.

Meanwhile, petitions challenging the UGC guidelines have also been filed in the Supreme Court. A batch of petitions will be heard by the top court on July 27. One of the petitions has been filed by 31 students from 13 states and one union territory. The petitioners also include a COVID-19 student. The plea seeks the cancellation of final-year examinations across the country. It also demands that degrees be awarded to successful students by July 31 and suggests UGC to adopt a CBSE-like model wherein dissatisfied students are given an opportunity to appear for exams when the situation is conducive.

Traveling at this point of time to Varanasi is very dangerous .Exams should be scrapped and we should be awarded degrees as no more delay is desirable coz we need it for admission to other courses in different universities as admission process in some has already begun. — Mayank kapoor (@Kapmay44) July 23, 2020

An Entrance Exam, 5 Semesters, 37 Theory Exams, 60+ Sessional Exams, So many Assignments and Presentations, 90% compulsory attendance for straight 5 semesters!!!



If all these don't ensure our academic credibility, the administration certainly has lost its mind.#NoBHUExamInCovid — Aniket Ojha (@AniketOjha11) July 23, 2020

Ths is Parimal, pursuing MBA frm BHU.If ths adverse condition persist, & govt. fail 2 conduct xam even til Sept and later they pass us on asesment bsis. Thn 4 ths delay whther HRD mntry/UGC gives us monetary compensation, Bcz our joining is pending only on for degree. — A learner (@Kr_Parimal_IND) July 23, 2020

VNS has 1000+ active cases with 80-90 new ones everyday. Half of the cases are right from Lanka, Chittupur, Nariya, Seer Gate, Bhagwanpur which surround the BHU campus. Some cases are from the campus itself. The campus and hostels aren't safe.#NoBHUExamInCovid pic.twitter.com/2vWmrUdIrK — Aniket Ojha (@AniketOjha11) July 23, 2020

