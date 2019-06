The Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), Andhra Pradesh has released the AP NEET Merit list on the official website -- ntruhs.ap.nic.in . With this, the AP NEET 2019 Counselling process has began. Candidates who have qualified and can find their names on the AP NEET Merit List 2019, can register their names on the official website -- ntruhs.ap.nic.in