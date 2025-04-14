Will Gujarat Board release the class 12 result on April 17? GSEB clarifies The Gujarat Board will soon announce class 12 exam results on its website. Students and parents waiting for the GSEB Class 12 results are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates. Check latest updates here.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has officially confirmed that a press release circulating on social media regarding the release of the Gujarat Board Class 12 results on April 17 at 9 PM is fake. The board clarified that no such announcement has been made, and the actual date for the results will be communicated in due time.

What was said in the official notice?

The official notice reads, ''No such press release has been issued by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar. It is hereby notified that this press release is fake.” Students and parents are urged to avoid relying on unofficial sources, including websites that have previously posted unverified dates. Notably, one such unofficial portal claimed that GUJCET 2025 results would be released on April 9 at 10 AM, a date that also turned out to be baseless.

When will Gujarat Board Class 12 results be out?

Students who took the Gujarat Board examinations for classes 10th and 12th in 2025 are eagerly awaiting their results. Based on previous trends, it is anticipated that the board may release the results by the end of this month, although no official announcement has been made yet.

Academic calendar out

Additionally, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has recently published the academic calendar for the 2025-26 session. According to this new calendar, the academic year will commence on June 9. The calendar also includes the dates for the upcoming board examinations; the class 10th and 12th exams are scheduled to begin on February 26, 2026. For more details, stay tuned to the official website of GSEB.