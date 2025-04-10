Advertisement
  4. Gujarat Board exam 2025-26: GSEB releases academic calendar for classes 9 to 12; check schedule

Gujarat Board exam 2025-26: GSEB releases academic calendar for classes 9 to 12; check schedule

The Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the calendar for the Gujarat Board exams for 2025-26. Students appearing for the supplementary exams in 2025 and the board exams next year can check the schedule on the official website.

Gujarat Board exam 2025-26 exam calendar released
Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

Gujarat Board Academic Session 2025-26: The Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the academic schedule for classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2025-26. According to the official announcement, the supplementary exam for classes 10th, and 12th will be conducted from June 16 to 26 and the exam for SSC, and HSC for the year 2025-26 will be conducted from February 16 to March 16.

Additionally, the students will get holidays during Diwali from October 16 to November 5, this year. The new academic year will start from June 2026. The board has also made some changes in the school-level annual exam 2025 for classes 9 to 11. According to that, the exams will be conducted on April 21 instead of April 12.

GSEB exam calendar 2025-26

Exam  Applicable class Stream Dates 
Supplementary Exams Classes 10, 12  June 16, 2025 to June 26, 2025
First Term Exam Classes 9 to 12 September 11, 2025 to September 20, 2025
Prelim/Second Term Exam Classes 9 to 12, all streams January 16, 2026 to January 24, 2026
Talent Search Test Class 9  January 28, 2026 
School-Level Board Subject Exams  Classes 10 and 12 January 30, 2026 to February 3, 2026 
Theoretical & Practical Board Exam (Internal) Class 12 (science stream) February 5, 2026 to February 13, 2026
SSC / HSC board exams  Classes 10, 12 (All streams) February 26, 2026 to March 16, 2026
School annual exam Class 9 and 11 April 9, 2026 to April 20, 2026
