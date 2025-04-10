Gujarat Board exam 2025-26: GSEB releases academic calendar for classes 9 to 12; check schedule The Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the calendar for the Gujarat Board exams for 2025-26. Students appearing for the supplementary exams in 2025 and the board exams next year can check the schedule on the official website.

Gujarat Board Academic Session 2025-26: The Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the academic schedule for classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2025-26. According to the official announcement, the supplementary exam for classes 10th, and 12th will be conducted from June 16 to 26 and the exam for SSC, and HSC for the year 2025-26 will be conducted from February 16 to March 16.

Additionally, the students will get holidays during Diwali from October 16 to November 5, this year. The new academic year will start from June 2026. The board has also made some changes in the school-level annual exam 2025 for classes 9 to 11. According to that, the exams will be conducted on April 21 instead of April 12.

GSEB exam calendar 2025-26