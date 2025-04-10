Gujarat Board exam 2025-26: GSEB releases academic calendar for classes 9 to 12; check schedule

Gujarat Board Academic Session 2025-26: The Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the academic schedule for classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2025-26. According to the official announcement, the supplementary exam for classes 10th, and 12th will be conducted from June 16 to 26 and the exam for SSC, and HSC for the year 2025-26 will be conducted from February 16 to March 16.
Additionally, the students will get holidays during Diwali from October 16 to November 5, this year. The new academic year will start from June 2026. The board has also made some changes in the school-level annual exam 2025 for classes 9 to 11. According to that, the exams will be conducted on April 21 instead of April 12.
GSEB exam calendar 2025-26
|Exam
|Applicable class
|Stream Dates
|Supplementary Exams
|Classes 10, 12
|June 16, 2025 to June 26, 2025
|First Term Exam
|Classes 9 to 12
|September 11, 2025 to September 20, 2025
|Prelim/Second Term Exam
|Classes 9 to 12, all streams
|January 16, 2026 to January 24, 2026
|Talent Search Test
|Class 9
|January 28, 2026
|School-Level Board Subject Exams
|Classes 10 and 12
|January 30, 2026 to February 3, 2026
|Theoretical & Practical Board Exam (Internal)
|Class 12 (science stream)
|February 5, 2026 to February 13, 2026
|SSC / HSC board exams
|Classes 10, 12 (All streams)
|February 26, 2026 to March 16, 2026
|School annual exam
|Class 9 and 11
|April 9, 2026 to April 20, 2026