UK Board Exam 2025: UBSE releases class 10, 12 model question papers, check here

UK Board Exam 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has released the class 10th, and 12th model question papers for academic session 2024-25. Students who are going to appear in the Uttarakhand Board Exams 2025 can download model question papers from the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in.

The board has released the subject-wise UK Board Exam 2025 model question papers for 10th and 12th. The model question papers are available in the form of PDFs along with separate answer keys. Students can check and download these UK Board model papers 2025 and familarise themselves with the upcoming UK Board exams 2025. These model question papers will help them understand the exam pattern and marking scheme of each subject.

Exam Date

The board has scheduled the class 10th, and 12th exams from February 21 to March 11. The exams will be conducted for three hours. However, the duration of the exam is two hours for a few subjects. The exam will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and for some papers, it will take place from 10 am to 12 pm. Students have been advised to check their exam schedule carefully to avoid confusion regarding the exam date.

How to download UK Board Model Paper 2025?

Visit the Uttarakhand Board's website, ubse.uk.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'old/model question paper'

A list of class wise question papers and sample papers will appear on the screen

Download UK Board Model paper 2025 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download UK Board Model Paper 2025