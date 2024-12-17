Telangana TS Intermediate time table 2025 released for 1st and 2nd year, check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Telangana TS Intermediate time table 2025 released

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the exam schedule for the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exam 2025 across General and Vocational streams. Students who are going to appear for the TGBIE IPE 2025 exams can download the complete schedule from the official website, tsbiee.cgg.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd year exam 2025 will begin on March 5, 2025. The exams will be conducted for the 1st and 2nd year general and vocational stream students across various exam centres.

Telangana TS Intermediate Time Table 2025: Check complete schedule

Date TS Inter 1st Year TS Inter 2nd Year 5th March 2025 2nd Language Paper-I - 6th March 2025 - 2nd Language Paper-II 7th March 2025 English Paper-I - 10th March 2025 - English Paper-II 11th March 2025 Mathematics Paper-IA, Botany Paper-I, Political Science Paper-I Mathematics Paper-IIA, Botany Paper-II, Political Science Paper-II 12th March 2025 - Mathematics Paper-IIB, Zoology Paper-II, History Paper-II 13th March 2025 Mathematics Paper-IB, Zoology Paper-I, History Paper-I - 15th March 2025 - Mathematics Paper-IIB, Zoology Paper-II, History Paper-II 17th March 2025 Physics Paper-I, Economics Paper-I Physics Paper-II, Economics Paper-II 18th March 2025 - Physics Paper-II, Economics Paper-II 19th March 2025 Chemistry Paper-I, Commerce Paper-I Chemistry Paper-II, Commerce Paper-II 20th March 2025 - Chemistry Paper-II, Commerce Paper-II 21st March 2025 Public Administration Paper-I, Bridge Course Maths Paper-I (Bi.P.C students) - 22nd March 2025 - Public Administration Paper-II, Bridge Course Maths Paper-II (Bi.P.C students) 24th March 2025 Modern Language Paper-I, Geography Paper-I Modern Language Paper-II, Geography Paper-II 25th March 2025 - Modern Language Paper-II, Geography Paper-II

Special Exam Schedule

The Inter Exam 2025 will start with the Ethics and Human Values Examination, exclusively for backlog students, on January 29, 2025. This will be followed by the Environmental Education Examination scheduled for January 30, 2025. Both exams will take place between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM. For practical assessments, the English Practical Examinations for 1st-year students will be conducted on January 31, 2025, while 2nd-year students will appear on February 1, 2025. General and Vocational Practical Examinations are scheduled February 3 to February 22, 2025, in two daily sessions — 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.