Should schools reopen in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram amid air pollution? Here's what parents say

Follow us on Image Source : AP Physical classes have been suspended in Delhi-NCR due to air pollution.

Delhi school closing news: Even as the air quality in the national capital has improved slightly, schools across the city are closed, and no further notice has been issued regarding their reopening. The closure of the schools, which affects Class X and Class XII, follows a directive from the Delhi government's Directorate of Education. The physical classes were suspended due to severe air pollution and high Air Quality Index (AQI) levels, which posed health risks to students and staff.

The Delhi government had earlier allowed physical classes for Class 10th and 12th students, considering the upcoming board exams. However, the decision was reversed after the Supreme Court ruling, and all physical classes were suspended.

Apart from Delhi, physical classes up to Class 12 have also been suspended in both urban and rural areas in Gurugram and Faridabad until November 25 due to the high pollution levels in the districts. On November 25, online classes were conducted in all government and private schools of Gurugram district.

At this juncture, India TV reached out to some of the parents in the Delhi-NCR to find out their opinion about whether schools should be opened amid air pollution. While some of the parents felt the need for a physical school opening, others strongly objected to it and said health is more important than education and online classes should continue.

Anurag Kumar, a parent in the Delhi-NCR, said children should not be sent to school at the moment as the air quality is good for them. He said health is more important than education and health should be given more priority. If children are alive and healthy, then only they can pursue education.

He also went on to say that the online classes should continue untill the pollution level normalises in the Delhi-NCR. Underscoring the importance that the physical classes are more beneficial than the online ones, he said physical classes should open only when the AQI is fully normal and conduisive for the children to breathe healthy air.

Varun Kumar Sharma, another parent in Noida, said he would prefer not to send his child to school during dangerous levels of AQI. "However, it seems that the AQI levels are stabilising now. We can send our child to school once the situation improves. We are happy that the Supreme Court has taken note of the alarming situation," he added.

The statement from the parents came as the air quality in the national capital showed a slight improvement on Monday, moving from the “hazardous” to “unhealthy” category, with an overall air quality index (AQI) of 281, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Early in the morning, there was a thin layer of smog and haze continued to blanket parts of the city.

Chandan Kumar Singh, another parent in Delhi said severe air pollution is still there, it is a fact and it has to be accepted. "There is no other option. There are many problems with online classes. Many times network issues occur. The teacher cannot pay attention to all the children. There is a situation like food supply, so children should go to school.

He said if online classes continue for more days, the base of the children will be weak, which will damage their future. "Therefore, one has to accept the situation as it is and face it. Yes, you have to be careful. Children will have to go to school wearing masks and create a pollution-free environment inside the school," he said.

It should be noted that the air quality across key locations in Delhi and Noida remained a concern, with varying levels of pollution recorded. ITO reported an AQI of 235, Chandni Chowk 250, Pusa 264, R K Puram 277, and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 236, all classified as “poor.” Anand Vihar and Wazirpur recorded significantly higher levels at 333, and Shadipur reported 349, placing these areas in the “very poor” category.