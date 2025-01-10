School holidays declared in Tamil Nadu, Telangana for Pongal, Makar Sankranti, check when classes will resume

Follow us on Image Source : FILE School holidays declared in Tamil Nadu, Telangana.

School holidays have been declared in Telangana and Tamil Nadu for festive occasions such as Pongal and Makar Sankranti. Some other states of the country have started announcing holidays for Makar Sankranti. In some states, there is a holiday of four days and in some other states, five days. A long holiday is coming in North India due to Sunday and second Saturday and in the southern states, there is a holiday of up to a week.

School holiday in Telangana

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) declared a school holiday due to Makar Sankranti for all Intermediate colleges across the state. The holidays will start on Saturday, January 11, and will continue till Thursday, January 16. The board said that the classes will resume on Friday, January 17.

The holiday will also apply to all junior colleges, including government, private, aided, unaided, residential, social welfare, tribal welfare, model schools, BC welfare institutions, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, and composite degree colleges offering the two-year Intermediate course.

School holiday in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a five-day school holiday on the occasion of Pongal. It should be noted that Pongal is a popular harvest festival celebrated by Tamils across India and the world and the festive occasion marks the end of the winter solstice and heralds the arrival of the spring season.

Due to Pongal in the state, all schools, colleges, and government offices will observe holiday between January 14 and January 17.