School holiday tomorrow: List of states where schools will remain shut for Labour Day School holiday: Apart from Maharashtra, the other states where schools will remain shut for the Labour Day include Assam, Bihar, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Pondicherry, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Tripura and West Bengal.

New Delhi:

Schools will remain shut in several states on account of Labour Day on May 1. Schools will also remain closed in Maharashtra on Thursday due to Maharashtra Day. Apart from Maharashtra, the other states where schools will remain shut include Assam, Bihar, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Pondicherry, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Tripura and West Bengal.

List of all states where schools closed on May 1

1. Assam

2. Bihar

3. Goa

4. Karnataka

5. Kerala

6. Manipur

7. Pondicherry

8. Telangana

9. Tamil Nadu

10. Tripura

11. West Bengal

12. Maharashtra

Significance of Labour Day

Labour Day is observed on May 1 as this is an annual day of celebration of the labour movement and its achievements. The day has its origins in the labour union movement, specifically the eight-hour day movement, which advocated eight hours for work, eight hours for recreation, and eight hours for rest.

In most countries across the world, Labour Day is synonymous with International Workers' Day, which is observed on 1 May. For some of the countries, Labour Day is celebrated on a different date, often one with special significance for the labour movement in that country. Labour Day is a public holiday in many countries including India.

Check significance of Maharashtra Day

Along with Labour Day, Maharashtra Day is also celebrated on May 1 every year and this day marks the formation of the state of Maharashtra in 1960, following the division of the Bombay State on linguistic lines. On this occasion, the Marathi-speaking population was granted its own state, with Mumbai as its capital.

This day is significant for the people of Maharashtra as it represents cultural pride, unity, and the long-standing movement for a separate state that respects and promotes the Marathi language and heritage.