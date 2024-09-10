Rajasthan Board Class 10th, and 12th supplementary results announced - details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan Board Class 10th, and 12th supplementary results out

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, has released the class 10th and 12th board exam results. All those who appeared in the supplementary exams 2024 can download their results using their roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. Students can access the Rajasthan Board 10th and 12th supplementary results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Board Class 10th and 12th supplementary results include the students' details such as their name, roll number, date of birth, scores in different subjects, etc. Students can download their scorecards by following the easy steps given below.

How to download Rajasthan Board Class 10th, and 12th supplementary results?

Visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter your login credentials such as roll number, and mother's name in the given fields

Rajasthan Board Class 10th and 12th supplementary results will appear on the screen

Download results and save it for future reference

Candidates can also preserve a copy of the scorecards for future reference

21,12,206 students registered for the RBSE Classes 10 and 12 last year, of which, 10,31,072 students registered for the class 12 board exam. The Rajasthan Board conducted the class 12th board annual exam on August 3, 2023, and the results were made public on September 1. Those candidates who were dissatisfied with their results took the supplementary exam.

This year, the pass percentage has improved from 90.49 per cent in 2023 to 93.04 per cent. This year, the pass percentage for female students is 93.46%, while the pass rate for male students is 92.64%. On May 30, the RBSE Class 10 results were released.

For class 12th, the results were announced on May 20. The pass percentage of the commerce students was recorded at 98.95 per cent while arts and science was recorded at 96.88 per cent and 97.75 per cent respectively.