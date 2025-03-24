Rajasthan Board RBSE 2025 cancels class 12 business studies exam, know why The fresh date for the class 12th board business studies exam 2025 has not been announced by the Rajasthan Board. Students are advised to keep a track of the official website of RBSE for latest updates.

Rajasthan Board RBSE 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has cancelled the class 12 business studies exam held on March, 22, after finding that the question paper was repeated to last year's. The decision comes after receiving several requests from the students.

Action to be taken against the paper setter, fresh dates soon

The information about this cancellation was made by the Rajasthan Board on its Twitter handle. In the post, the Board officials stated that the individual in charge of creating the question paper would face consequences. As of now, the board has not announced a fresh date for the Rajasthan Board RBSE 2025 class 12 exam. The students have been advised to keep a track on the official website of RBSE for latest updates.

In a tweet, the board said, 'Rajasthan Board will conduct the Business Administration subject question paper again in 12th class Commerce''.

''Action will be taken against the paper setter, the board will announce the new date of the examination soon'', it added.

For more updates, stay tuned to the official website of RBSE.