NVS admission 2025: Class 9, 11 registration last date extended again, check new date

NVS admission 2025: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has again extended the registration last date for classes 9th and 11th lateral entry selection test (LSET 2025). Students who are eligible to apply for the NVS lateral entry admission test can submit their application forms by visiting the official website.

According to the revised schedule, NVS lateral entry admission registration forms can be submitted by November 26. The candidates will have to submit their application forms through the official website, cbseitms.nic.in/2024/nvsxi_11/ for Class 11 and cbseitms.nic.in/2024/nvsix/ for Class 9.

Before submitting the application forms for class 9, 11 LEST application 2024 form, students have been advised to keep their documents ready such as a photograph and signature of the candidate, and parents' signature in JPEG or JPEG format between 10 KB to 100 KB.

When will NVS LEST 2024 exam for both classes be conducted?

The Navodaya Vidyalaya will conduct the lateral entry selection test for both classes 9 and 11 on February 8. The details regarding the same will be communicated in due course. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

What are the eligibility criteria for applying to NVS 9th, 12th admission 2025?

Those who were born between June 1, 2008, to July 31, 2010 (both days inclusive) will be eligible to apply for the NVS class 11 LEST exam 2025. For NVS class 9 admission 2025, students born between May 1, 2010, to July 31, 2012 (both days inclusive) will be considered eligible. There will be no relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved category students. The students studying in class 8th and class 10th during the academic session 2024-25 are eligible to apply for the NVS LEST 2025 exam.

What's next?

After the registration is closed, the NVS will announce the admit card release date. Only those who submit the registration forms will be able to download their NVS LEST hall ticket 2025 through the official website. For more updates, visit the official website.