Wednesday, November 27, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. High Schools
  5. NVS 2025 application correction window opens for 9th, and 11th- here's how to change your details online

NVS 2025 application correction window opens for 9th, and 11th- here's how to change your details online

NVS 2025 application correction window has started for classes 9 and 11. Candidates who have made mistakes in the application forms can modify their application forms before November 28, 2024. Check details here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: November 27, 2024 12:47 IST
NVS 2025 application correction window opens for 9, 11
Image Source : NVS NVS 2025 application correction window opens for 9, 11

NVS 2025 application: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has started the online application correction window for classes 9, and 11 Lateral Entry Selection Test (LEST) 2025 application forms. Candidates who have registered for the class 9th and 11th LEST can modify their applications, if required. According to the official schedule, the last date for submission of application form is November 28, 2024. 

The official notice reads, ''The online correction window will remain opened on 27.11.2024 & 28.11.2024 The correction in data of registered candidates for classes IX & XI LEST 2025 is permitted only in Gender (Male/female/transgender), Category (General/obc/sc/st), Area (Rural/urban) & Disability.'' 

NVS 2025 application correction: How to change details online in form?

  • Visit the official website of NVS, Navodaya.gov.in
  • Navigate the link to the 'NVS 2025 application correction window'
  • It will redirect you to a login page
  • Enter your details and click on 'submit'
  • A page will appear on the screen
  • Make changes to the application form
  • Take a printout of the application for future reference

NVS 2025 application correction window

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and High Schools Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related High-schools News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement