NIOS October-November 2024 Exams: Class 10th, 12th date sheet released at nios.ac.in - complete schedule here

NIOS October-November 2024 Exams: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the exam date sheet for the Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) exams for the October and November 2024 sessions. Indian and Overseas students can download their date sheet from the official website, nios.ac.in.

NIOS October-November 2024 Exam date sheet

According to the official schedule, NIOS Class 10, and 12 exams will be held from October 22 onwards for Indian and overseas exam centres. The secondary exams will begin with Carnatic Sangeet and Employability Skills on the first day for the Indian learners and end with Hindustani Sangeet paper on November 29. The exam will be conducted in the evening shift in three-time slots (2.30 pm to 4.00 pm, 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm, 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm) for Indian students and between 3 and 6 pm for overseas students.

The exams for Senior Secondary or Class 12 will start with the Veda Adhyayan, Early Childhood Care and Education papers and Employability Skills paper and end with Economics on November 29. The exams will be conducted at the same time as the secondary exams in three slots 2.30 pm to 4.00 pm, 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm, 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm for Indian students and between 3 and 6 pm for the overseas students.

When will NIOS admit cards be released?

NIOS admit cards will be released NIOS website – sdmis.nios.ac.in. The results are likely to be declared seven weeks after the last date of the exam. Once out, the students will be able to check it on the official website.

The marksheet cum certificate and migration cum transfer certificate will be released to the successful candidates directly through their respective AIs. In case of cancelled AIs these documents will be sent to them by post at their residentials addresses available at NIOS by the concerned regional centre.