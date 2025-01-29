MP Board 2025: MPBSE releases Class 10th,12th admit card, exams in February last week- details here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY MPBSE releases Class 10th,12th admit card

MP Board admit card 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the class 10th and 12th board exam admit cards. Students who will appear in the class 10th and class 12 board exams can collect their hall tickets from the respective schools. The link to the MP Board 10th, and 12th exam admit cards is accessible at mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

According to the official announcement, MPBSE 12th exams 2025 will commence on February 25, 2025. The exams will take place in the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon. Meanwhile, MPBSE 10th exam 2025 will be conducted from February 27 to March 19, 2025. It will be held in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon. Students will get an additional 15 minutes to read the question paper before the exam begins. The entry gates of the exam centre will be closed at 8.45 am. The answer booklets will be given to the candidates at 8:50 a.m., and the question papers at 8:55 a.m.

Students have been advised to check the details mentioned on their Madhya Pradesh board Class 10 and 12 exam admit cards. In case of any error, they should bring it to the notice of the board and correct it before the start of the exam.

How to download MP Board 2025 class 10th, and 12th admit cards?

School heads can download the MP Board 10th admit card 2025 and MPBSE 12th admit card 2025 from the official website using credentials on the login page. They can also follow the below-mentioned steps to download hall tickets.