Kerala SSLC March 2024 exam dates announced, check complete schedule

Kerala SSLC March 2024 exam: The Kerala Pareekshabhavan, Office of the Commissioner of Government Examinations has released the exam dates for the SSLC/THSLC March 2024 exam. Students who are going to appear in the exams can download the exam date sheet from the official website, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in.

According to the exam schedule, the SSLC (Hearing Impaired) exam will be held between March 4 and 22. The main SSLC exam will be conducted from March 4 to 25. Candidates can check the subject-wise Kerala SSLC March 2024 exam dates below. Candidates appearing in the said exam are required to pay the exam fee from December 4 to 8. The students will be able to pay the exam fee with a late fine from December 11 to 14.

Kerala SSLC March 2024 Dates

First Language Part 1 — March 4

English — March 6

Mathematics — March 11

First Language Part 2 — March 13

Physics — March 15

Hindi, General Knowledge — March 18

Chemistry — March 20

Biology — March 22

Social Science — March 25

School-going students are not required to apply separately for the exam. Those belonging to the other categories are required to submit a separate application if they wish to appear for the Kerala SSLC exam. School-going students have to pay an examination fee of Rs. 30, private category students have to pay Rs 20 per paper, while the fee for candidates belonging to the betterment of results section is Rs 200. The late fee charge for submission of the application form is Rs 10. SC, ST, and students belonging to below the poverty line are exempted from submitting application fees.

Alternative Websites

Students can visit the thslcexam.kerala.gov.in for Kerala THSLC exam 2024, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in for Kerala SSLC exam 2024, ahslcexam.kerala.gov.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, and sslchiexam.kerala.gov.in are other alternative websites, where students can get more information about the exams.