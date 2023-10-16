CBSE Board 2024: Classes 10, 12 exam date sheet likely to be out soon, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK CBSE Classes 10, 12 exam 2024 date sheet soon

CBSE 2024 Board Exam, CBSE Classes 10th, 12th board exam date sheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the date sheets for Classes 10 and 12 board exams for the academic year - 2023-24. According to the media reports, the datesheet could be released by the end of this month. However, the board has not yet revealed the official exact date and time for this release.

Once the date sheets for Classes 10, and 12th are out, the candidates will be able to check on the official website, cbse.gov.in. The date sheet will also be available at the respective schools. According to past trends, the board releases the date sheets for class 10 and 12 board exams about two months prior to the commencement of the exam. Last year, the date sheet was released on December 29.

CBSE 2024 Board Exam Date

While announcing the Board Exam results this year, the board confirmed that CBSE 2024 exams for classes 10th, and 12th will start on February 15, 2024. The board also informed in July that these exams will be conducted for nearly 55 days and are expected to conclude on April 10, 2024.

Also, the board has issued the dates for the CBSE class 10th and 12th practical exams 2024 for winter-bound schools. The practical exams for session 2023-24 for classes 10 and 12 for winter-bound schools are scheduled to be held from November 14 to December 14.

CBSE 2024 Board Date Sheet: How to download