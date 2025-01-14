Tuesday, January 14, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. High Schools
  5. Kerala DHSE Model Exam 2025 timetable for Class 11, and 12 out, check schedule

Kerala DHSE Model Exam 2025 timetable for Class 11, and 12 out, check schedule

Kerala DHSE Model Exam 2025 timetable for classes 11th and 12th have been released by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE). Students who are going to appear in the DHSE Model Exam 2025 can check the exam schedule on the official website, dhsekerala.gov.in.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Jan 14, 2025 17:28 IST, Updated : Jan 14, 2025 17:32 IST
Kerala DHSE Model Exam 2025 timetable for Class 11, and 12 out,
Image Source : PIXABAY Kerala DHSE Model Exam 2025 timetable for Class 11, and 12 out

Kerala DHSE Model Exam 2025: Kerala's Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has released a model exam timetable for classes 11th and 12th. Students who are going to participate in the abovementioned exam can download the exam schedule from the official website of Kerala DHSE, dhsekerala.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the second-year higher secondary model examination 2025 will take place on February 17 and conclude on February 21. The exam will start with Physics, sociology and anthropology subjects, on February 17, 2025. Chemistry, History, Islamic History & Culture, Business Studies and Communicative English will be the subjects on the last day of the exam, i.e. February 21, 2025.

Kerala DHSE Model Exam 2025 to be conducted in two shifts, schedule here

The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will take place between 9.30 am and 12.15 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.45 pm. For practicals, the first shift will take place between 9.30 am and 11.45 am and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.15 pm. 

Kerala DHSE Model Exam 2025 Schedule for class 12

The first-year higher secondary model examination 2025 will start on February 17, 2025, and end on February 21, 2025. The exam will start with the part II Languages, Computer Science and Information Technology and with the Mathematics, Part III languages, Sanskrit Sastra and Psychology subject exam. Students are advised to visit the official website for latest updates.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and High Schools Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement