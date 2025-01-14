Kerala DHSE Model Exam 2025 timetable for Class 11, and 12 out, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Kerala DHSE Model Exam 2025 timetable for Class 11, and 12 out

Kerala DHSE Model Exam 2025: Kerala's Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has released a model exam timetable for classes 11th and 12th. Students who are going to participate in the abovementioned exam can download the exam schedule from the official website of Kerala DHSE, dhsekerala.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the second-year higher secondary model examination 2025 will take place on February 17 and conclude on February 21. The exam will start with Physics, sociology and anthropology subjects, on February 17, 2025. Chemistry, History, Islamic History & Culture, Business Studies and Communicative English will be the subjects on the last day of the exam, i.e. February 21, 2025.

Kerala DHSE Model Exam 2025 to be conducted in two shifts, schedule here

The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will take place between 9.30 am and 12.15 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.45 pm. For practicals, the first shift will take place between 9.30 am and 11.45 am and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.15 pm.

Kerala DHSE Model Exam 2025 Schedule for class 12

The first-year higher secondary model examination 2025 will start on February 17, 2025, and end on February 21, 2025. The exam will start with the part II Languages, Computer Science and Information Technology and with the Mathematics, Part III languages, Sanskrit Sastra and Psychology subject exam. Students are advised to visit the official website for latest updates.