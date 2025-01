JKBOSE 2025 date sheet released for classes 10th, and 12th for hard zones, check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

JKBOSE 2025 date sheet: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has released the class 10th, and 12th date sheets for the year 2025 for students in hard zone areas of Jammu, & Kashmir and Ladakh. According to the revised schedule, class 10th board exams will commence on February 21, 2025, and conclude on March 23, 2025. Meanwhile, the class 12th exams will be conducted between February 20 to March 20.

JKBOSE 2025 class 10th exam will begin with the additional/optional subject (Arabic/ Kashmiri/ Dogri/ BhotiPunjabi/Urdu/Hindi/Persian/Sanskrit) and conclude with the Painting/ Art & Drawing paper. The exams will take place in the evening shift, starting at 1.30 pm every day. On the other side Class 12 exams will be conducted in the morning shift, beginning at 10.00 am.

JKBOSE Class 10th Date Sheet for Hard Zone

Exam date Subject February 21 Additional/Optional subjects Arabic/Kashmiri/ Dogri/Bhoti/Punjabi/Urdu/Hindi/Persian/Sanskrit February 25 Social Science (History, Geography, Political Science, Economics, Disaster Management and Road Safety Education) March 1 Hindi, Urdu March 5 English March 8 Vocational Subjects Agriculture/ Apparels Made-Ups & Home Furnishing/Automotive/Beauty and Wellness/Health Care /IT& ITES/Physical Education & Sports/ Plumbing/Retail/Security/Telecommunication/Tourism and Hospitality/ Electronics and Hardware March 11 Science March 15 Computer science March 18 Mathematics March 20 Home science March 22 Music March 24 Painting/art and drawing

JKBOSE Class 12th Date Sheet for Hard Zone