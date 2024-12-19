Jharkhand Class 10th, 12th board exam 2025 date sheet out, check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Jharkhand Class 10th, 12th exam date sheet 2025 out

Jharkhand Class 10th, and 12th exam date sheet: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the exam date sheet for classes 10th, and 12th board exams 2025. Students who are going to appear in the Jharkhand Board 2025 exams can download the schedule from the official website of JAC.

According to the timetable, Jharkhand JAC matric board exams 2025 and intermediate exams 2025 will be conducted from m February 11 to March 3, 2025. The board will be conducting board exams in 2025 in two shifts. JAC Class 10 board exam 2025 will be conducted in the morning shift from 9:45 am to 1 PM and the class 12 exams will be conducted in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. Students preparing to appear for the JAC board exam 2025 can check the matric and intermediate schedule in the table provided below.

JAC 10th date sheet 2025

Date Subject February 11, 2025 IIT and Other Vocational Subjects February 13, 2025 Commerce/ Home Science February 14, 2025 Kharia, Khortha, Kurmali, Nagpuri, Panch, Pragnia February 15, 2025 Arabic, Persian, Ho, Mundari, Santhali, Oraon February 17, 2025 Urdu, Bengali, Oriya February 18, 2025 Hindi (Course A and B) February 19, 2025 Music February 20, 2025 Science February 22, 2025 Sanskrit February 25, 2025 Social Science February 28, 2025 English March 3, 2025 Mathematics

Jharkhand JAC 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2025