  Jharkhand Class 10th, 12th board exam 2025 date sheet out, check complete schedule

Jharkhand Class 10th, 12th board exam 2025 date sheet out, check complete schedule

Jharkhand Class 10th, 12th exam date sheet 2025 has been released by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). Students preparing to appear for the JAC board exam 2025 can check the matric and intermediate schedule here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Dec 19, 2024 11:20 IST, Updated : Dec 19, 2024 11:32 IST
Jharkhand Class 10th, 12th exam date sheet 2025 out
Image Source : PIXABAY Jharkhand Class 10th, 12th exam date sheet 2025 out

Jharkhand Class 10th, and 12th exam date sheet: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the exam date sheet for classes 10th, and 12th board exams 2025. Students who are going to appear in the Jharkhand Board 2025 exams can download the schedule from the official website of JAC.

According to the timetable, Jharkhand JAC matric board exams 2025 and intermediate exams 2025 will be conducted from m February 11 to March 3, 2025. The board will be conducting board exams in 2025 in two shifts. JAC Class 10 board exam 2025 will be conducted in the morning shift from 9:45 am to 1 PM and the class 12 exams will be conducted in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. Students preparing to appear for the JAC board exam 2025 can check the matric and intermediate schedule in the table provided below.

JAC 10th date sheet 2025

Date Subject
February 11, 2025 IIT and Other Vocational Subjects
February 13, 2025 Commerce/ Home Science
February 14, 2025 Kharia, Khortha, Kurmali, Nagpuri, Panch, Pragnia
February 15, 2025 Arabic, Persian, Ho, Mundari, Santhali, Oraon
February 17, 2025 Urdu, Bengali, Oriya
February 18, 2025 Hindi (Course A and B)
February 19, 2025 Music
February 20, 2025 Science
February 22, 2025 Sanskrit
February 25, 2025 Social Science
February 28, 2025 English
March 3, 2025 Mathematics

Jharkhand JAC 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2025

Date Subject
February 11, 2025 Vocational Subjects
February 13, 2025 Compulsory core language
February 14, 2025 Compulsory core language
February 15, 2025 Elective language
February 17, 2025 Compulsory core language
February 18, 2025 Economics, Anthropology
February 19, 2025 Mathematics/ Statistics
February 20, 2025 Economics, Accountancy
February 21, 2025 Physics
February 22, 2025 Biology, Business Studies, Sociology
February 24, 2025 Geology, Business Mathematics, Geography
February 25, 2025 Entrepreneurship, Home Science
February 27, 2025 Philosophy, Chemistry
February 28, 2025 History
March 1, 2025 Political Science
March 3, 2025 Psychology, Computer Science
