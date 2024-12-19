Jharkhand Class 10th, 12th board exam 2025 date sheet out, check complete schedule

Jharkhand Class 10th, and 12th exam date sheet: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the exam date sheet for classes 10th, and 12th board exams 2025. Students who are going to appear in the Jharkhand Board 2025 exams can download the schedule from the official website of JAC.
According to the timetable, Jharkhand JAC matric board exams 2025 and intermediate exams 2025 will be conducted from m February 11 to March 3, 2025. The board will be conducting board exams in 2025 in two shifts. JAC Class 10 board exam 2025 will be conducted in the morning shift from 9:45 am to 1 PM and the class 12 exams will be conducted in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. Students preparing to appear for the JAC board exam 2025 can check the matric and intermediate schedule in the table provided below.
JAC 10th date sheet 2025
|Date
|Subject
|February 11, 2025
|IIT and Other Vocational Subjects
|February 13, 2025
|Commerce/ Home Science
|February 14, 2025
|Kharia, Khortha, Kurmali, Nagpuri, Panch, Pragnia
|February 15, 2025
|Arabic, Persian, Ho, Mundari, Santhali, Oraon
|February 17, 2025
|Urdu, Bengali, Oriya
|February 18, 2025
|Hindi (Course A and B)
|February 19, 2025
|Music
|February 20, 2025
|Science
|February 22, 2025
|Sanskrit
|February 25, 2025
|Social Science
|February 28, 2025
|English
|March 3, 2025
|Mathematics
Jharkhand JAC 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2025
|Date
|Subject
|February 11, 2025
|Vocational Subjects
|February 13, 2025
|Compulsory core language
|February 14, 2025
|Compulsory core language
|February 15, 2025
|Elective language
|February 17, 2025
|Compulsory core language
|February 18, 2025
|Economics, Anthropology
|February 19, 2025
|Mathematics/ Statistics
|February 20, 2025
|Economics, Accountancy
|February 21, 2025
|Physics
|February 22, 2025
|Biology, Business Studies, Sociology
|February 24, 2025
|Geology, Business Mathematics, Geography
|February 25, 2025
|Entrepreneurship, Home Science
|February 27, 2025
|Philosophy, Chemistry
|February 28, 2025
|History
|March 1, 2025
|Political Science
|March 3, 2025
|Psychology, Computer Science