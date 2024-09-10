Haryana TET 2024 exam dates announced: Check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Haryana TET 2024 exam dates out

Haryana TET 2024 exam dates: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has announced the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2024 schedule. Registered candidates can download the exam calendar through the official website, bseh.org.in.

As per the official schedule, the exam will be conducted on December 7 and 8 at various exam centres across the state. The exam will be conducted at different levels, assessing candidates for teaching positions at different stages of school education.

HTET 2024 exam date and timing

HTET Level 3 exam for PGTs will be conducted on December 7 from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.

On December 8, the level 2 exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) positions and level 1 exam for primary Teacher (PRT) positions will be held from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours and 30 minutes for each level.

Security measures to be implemented

To ensure fairness in the exam procedure, the board will implement stringent security measures which include QR codes, alphanumeric identification, and other security features on the question papers to prevent malpractice. High security cameras, jammers, are also being installed at exam centres to enhance the integrity of the process.

Dr. VP Yadav, Chairman of HBSE said that there will be stringent security measures will be implemented to ensure a fair and transparent examination process. ''The Board will adopt the formula of QR codes, alphanumeric identification, and other security features on the question papers to prevent malpractice'', he said. High-security cameras and jammers are also being installed at exam centres to enhance the integrity of the process," he further added.

Candidates have been advised not to submit more than one application for the same level as doing so will result in the cancellation of their application. The registration procedure for the same is expected to begin soon. However, the board has not given any specific date and time for the registration procedure.