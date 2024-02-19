Haryana Board Admit Card 2024: BSEH to release class 10th, 12th hall tickets tomorrow, Check exam date, more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Haryana Board admit card 2024 soon for class 10th, and 12th

Haryana Board Admit Card 2024: Haryana Board School Education, Bhiwani (BSEH) is all set to conduct the secondary, and senior secondary (educational/open school) regular/self-study annual exam. According to media reports, The board will release the admit cards for the same tomorrow, February 20. The schools will be able to download BSEH Class 10th, and 12th board exams admit cards from the official website, bseh.org.in, once released. Access to download hall tickets will be permitted to school heads only.

How to download BSEH Class 10th, and 12th admit card?

To download BSEH Class 10th, and 12th admit cards, all school heads will have to log in with their registered ID of the school. Both school head and self-study candidates must take a coloured printout of the admit card on A-4 size paper only. While filling out the application form, both school and self-study candidates must get a scanned photograph pasted and verified on the coloured admit card. Without an admit card, no student entry will be permitted to the exam centre.

Exam Date

According to official data, this year, a total of 5,25,353 students will appear in the Haryana Board exams to be conducted in February/March 2024. Out of these, 3,03,869 students registered for the secondary exams and 2,21,484 students have registered for senior secondary exams.

The Secondary (Educational and Open School), Senior Secondary (educational and open school) and D.El.Ed (re-appear) examinations are scheduled to be conducted from February 27, as per the official calendar. The exam dates for HBSE 2024 Class 10 and Class 12 exams are also uploaded on the official website — bseh.org.in.

Candidates who are applying for open school fresh, re-appear, CTP, OCTP, mercy chance, compartment, marks improvement, or additional subjects can register for admission along with their admit cards. The DElEd (re-appear) exams will begin on February 27, 2024 and continue until March 21, 2024. These exams will be conducted in a single session from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm.