Gujarat RTE admissions 2025 registration begins - here are eligibility criteria, important guidelines, more Gujarat RTE admissions 2025 registration process has been started. EWS category students can submit their application forms within the timeline for fresh admissions for the academic year 2025-26. Check eligibility criteria, important guidelines, more.

Gujarat RTE admissions 2025: The admission procedure under the Right to Education (RTE) Act has started in private schools across Gujarat, allowing economically weaker backgrounds students to access quality education. The registration procedure will be continued till March 12, 2025.

According to media reports, a total of 14,778 vacant seats will be filled in 1,300 private schools across Ahmedabad. Every year, the Directorate of Primary Education conducts the RTE admission procedure before the start of the academic session. Under this scheme, the students from urban families with an annual income of Rs 1.5 lakh are eligible to take admission to private schools as per government norms.

According to RTE norms, 25 per cent of seats in private schools are reserved for EWS candidates and disadvantaged sections. The District Education Department has asked parents to be extra cautious while filling out the admission forms.

Officials have warned parents against submitting false documents. Those submitting their Income Tax returns must declare and upload their financial documents correctly while submitting the application forms.

Who is eligible to apply?

Families with an annual income of Rs 1.5 lakh or less are eligible for admission under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. Parents must submit valid income certificates along with other necessary documents for verification. Individuals need to upload their documents accurately to avoid any last-minute issues during the admission process.

Gujarat RTE admissions 2025 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website of Gujarat RTE admission. Navigate the link to the ' Gujarat RTE admissions 2025 registration'. First, you need to register yourself by providing basic details. On successful registration, proceed with the application form. Upload documents, select preferred schools, pay the application fee, and submit. Take a printout of the confirmation of the page for future reference.

Guidelines to follow