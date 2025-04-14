Delhi School Holiday Calendar 2025 released, summer vacations from May 11 - key details here Delhi School Holiday Calendar 2025 has been released by the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi. Students, parents, and teachers can check the academic schedule, term breaks, holidays, and other related information here.

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has officially released the academic calendar for 2025-26. The calendar includes important dates for school breaks and holidays for various classes in government and government-aided schools in the national capital. The new session across all schools in Delhi started on April 1, 2025. The academic calendar aims to streamline school planning for students, teachers, and administrators by offering a comprehensive view of the year ahead.

According to the Delhi School Academic Calendar, summer vacation in the national capital will occur from May 11 to June 30. However, schools will remain open for teachers on June 28 and 30 for pre-opening preparations. The autumn break will run from September 29 to October 1, and winter vacations will occur from January 1 to 15. In addition to this schedule, the calendar outlines key dates for school examinations and result announcements. The compartment exam results for Classes 5, 7, 9, and 11 are scheduled for May 8, 2025. The Common Pre-Board School Examination (CPSE) for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from December 15 to 31 with results scheduled to be announced on January 7, 2025.

The Common Annual Exams for Classes 3 to 9 and Class 11 are tentatively scheduled from February 16 to March 21, 2026. The Announcement of Results for Classes I to IV, VI & VII,and Classes V, VIII, IX & XI will be done between March 26 to March 31. The education department has released a list of 18 days when schools in the city will remain closed due to gazetted holidays. These days are as follows:

List of Gazetted Holidays 2025