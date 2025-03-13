Did CBSE postpone Class 12 Board Hindi Exam 2025 due to Holi? Know all latest updates The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made an important announcement for the students who are going to appear in the Hindi exam scheduled for March 15. Check latest updates here.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made an important announcement for the students who are going to appear in the Hindi exam scheduled for March 15. According to the latest announcement, the board has announced that it will hold a special exam for Class 12 students who will be unable to appear for the Hindi board exam scheduled for March 15 on account of Holi will get another opportunity.

No change in CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2025 Hindi Schedule

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified that the Class XII Hindi Core (302)/Hindi Elective (002) board exam will be conducted on March 15, 2025, despite the possibility of Holi celebrations extending to that day in some regions. The board has stated that while Holi will be observed on March 14, 2025, in most parts of the country, celebrations may extend to March 15 in some areas. To accommodate these students, the board has decided to hold a special exam at a later date, ensuring no student is disadvantaged due to festivities.

What was said in the official notice?

The official notice reads,'' Board has made a significant move by announcing the Date Sheet for Board Examinations 03 months in advance. This decision was aimed at providing students with ample time to plan their study schedule effectively. This proactive step helped students to manage their time better and approach their studies in a more organized and efficient manner. As part of the schedule, CBSE examination for Hindi Core(302)/Hindi Elective(002)for Class XII is scheduled to be held on 15th March 2025.''

''It has been informed to CBSE that, though the festival of Holi would be celebrated on 14th March, 2025, in most parts of the country, in few places, either the celebrations would take place on 15th March, 2025 or celebrations would spill over to 15th March, 2025'', it added.

Accordingly, in view of the constraints that some students may face, it has been decided that, while Examination would be held on 15.03.2025, those students who find it difficult to appear in the same may decide not to appear on that day, i.e., 15.03.2025. It has, further, been decided that such students would be given an opportunity to appear along with those students for whom a special examination is conducted as per the policy of the Board, whereby a special examination is conducted for students participating in National or International level sports events.'', reads the official notice.