CBSE to include Punjabi as regional language in two board exam format: Key things students must know The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will include Punjabi as a regional language in two board exam format, which aims to hold board exams twice a year with one regional and foreign language at its core. Read more about it here.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified that no subject will be dropped from next year's exam. Additionally, the board stated that the Punjabi language will be added next year in the new draft of the scheme, which aims to hold board exams twice a year with one regional and foreign language at its core. The board clarification came when after a question raised by several leaders across the political spectrum in Punjab on deletion of Punjabi language from the CBSE's curriculum.

No change in subjects

"There is no change in the subjects offered today. This list is indicative. Next year, the Punjabi language examination will be there. All subjects offered today will continue in two board examinations next year'', a senior CBSE official told ANI. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday approved draft norms for conducting the Class 10 board exam twice a year. The draft norms will now be put in the public domain and stakeholders can submit their feedback by March 9, following which the policy will be finalised.

Punjab Education Minister criticises CBSE

Earlier, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains criticized the CBSE for dropping the Punjabi language from its draft scheme for dual exam format following the new education policy. "We strongly object to the CBSE's new exam pattern scheme, which attempts to erase Punjabi. Punjabi must be designated as the main language in Punjab and, further, be included as a regional language for the rest of the nation as it is spoken and read across multiple states. Any attack on Punjabi will not be tolerated," Bains said in a video shared on X.

Key things students must know​

According to the draft norms, Class 10 students will be able to take the CBSE board exam twice in an academic session or choose between the two -- one in February and another in May -- from next year. Students will also have the option to appear for both phases. Additionally, students will be allowed to skip specific subjects in the second attempt if they are satisfied with their performance in the first, as well as particular subjects in the first phase as well. The National Education Policy recommended allowing all students to take exams on up to two occasions during any given school year to eliminate the "high stakes" aspect of board exams.

No separate supplementary exams

The CBSE has clarified that no separate supplementary exam would be conducted under this system. Instead, the second phase will serve as the supplementary exam for those students who want to improve their scores.

