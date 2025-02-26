CBSE releases new guidelines for establishing branch schools, check details According to the guidelines, schools affiliated with CBSE will be eligible to establish branch schools. Applications for setting up Branch Schools will be accepted starting from the academic session 2026-27 through the SARAS 6.0 Portal.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released new affiliation Bylaws for Branch Schools in 2025. According to these guidelines, existing schools are permitted to establish 'Branch Schools' that will provide primary-level education. Schools affiliated with CBSE will be eligible to establish branch schools, which will be operated from Bal Vatika to Class 5. They will function with independent infrastructure, teaching staff, and support personnel, while still being managed by the same society, trust, or Section-8 company that runs the Main School.

Branch schools to run under same affiliation number, management

The official notice reads, ''The existing school which is affiliated with the board is termed as 'Main school' and second school established under the same affiliation number, name and by the same management but with a separate set of resources in terms of Physical and Academic Infrastructure, Teaching & Supporting staff etc. from Bal-Vatika to class 5 is termed as 'Branch School'

Separate documents required

''Both the branches shall separately maintain essential documents such as recognition, UDISE, Land certificate, fire safety certificate, building safety certificate, water and sanitation certificate. The NOC of the main school shall be also applicable for the Branch school'', it added.

Key highlights for branch schools

The notification further specifies that the affiliation and extension period for both the main school and the branch school will remain same.