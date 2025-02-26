CBSE releases new guidelines for establishing branch schools, check details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released new affiliation Bylaws for Branch Schools in 2025. According to these guidelines, existing schools are permitted to establish 'Branch Schools' that will provide primary-level education. Schools affiliated with CBSE will be eligible to establish branch schools, which will be operated from Bal Vatika to Class 5. They will function with independent infrastructure, teaching staff, and support personnel, while still being managed by the same society, trust, or Section-8 company that runs the Main School.
Branch schools to run under same affiliation number, management
The official notice reads, ''The existing school which is affiliated with the board is termed as 'Main school' and second school established under the same affiliation number, name and by the same management but with a separate set of resources in terms of Physical and Academic Infrastructure, Teaching & Supporting staff etc. from Bal-Vatika to class 5 is termed as 'Branch School'
Separate documents required
''Both the branches shall separately maintain essential documents such as recognition, UDISE, Land certificate, fire safety certificate, building safety certificate, water and sanitation certificate. The NOC of the main school shall be also applicable for the Branch school'', it added.
Key highlights for branch schools
The notification further specifies that the affiliation and extension period for both the main school and the branch school will remain same.
- There shall be a common website for both branches. The website shall categorically have a section dedicated to the branch school, which, apart from other information, shall contain a mandatory public disclosure portion for the branch school.
- Admissions shall be administered and managed by the main school only. The age of the students in the Bal-Vatika and class 1 shall be as per the State Education Act -1.
- Both schools shall have separate principals/headmistress/headmasters respectively. The roles, responsibilities and duties of her shall be as per clause 9.2 of the affiliation bye-laws 2018 of the board.
- Teaching staff in both schools shall be separate.
- Both schools shall have separate security guards, clerical staff, and multi-tasking staff.