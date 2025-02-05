CBSE to conduct student mental health and well-being workshop, check date, time, venue, registration link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct a workshop on February 12 on student mental health and well-being. The link to participate in this workshop is available on the official website, cbse.gov.in. The Principals/ Counselors / Wellness Teachers of CBSE-affiliated schools in the Delhi/NCR region interested in

attending the workshop can register through the link on the official website.

Student Mental Health Workshop: Date, Schedule, time

Notably, Participation will be limited and based on a first-come, first-served basis. Confirmation emails will be sent to the selected participants. The workshop is scheduled to be held on February 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Venkateshwar International School, Section 10, Dwarka, New Delhi—110075.

Individuals are required to arrive by 9.30 a.m. for pre-workshop formalities.

''To strengthen these critical skills, CBSE is organizing an Offline “Workshop on Promoting Student Mental Health and Well-Being” for Principals/ Counselors / Wellness Teachers of CBSE-affiliated schools in the Delhi/NCR region. This workshop will provide participants with practical strategies on how to identify mental health issues and provide necessary psychological support to students effectively'', reads the official notice.

Topics to be covered

The workshop will cover the following topics:-

Mental Health –Need of the hour

Early Identification- Signs and symptoms of Mental health Issues

Crisis Intervention and Hands-Techniques

How can i participate in the workshop?

Individuals can follow the below-mentioned steps to participate in the workshop.

Go to the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in. Click on the workshop notice link available on the homepage. A PDF will open where a google link will be available. Click on the Google form link and fill out the application form. Click on submit and keep a screenshot of the same.

