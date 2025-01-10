CBSE Board 2025: When will 10th, 12th admit cards be out? - check last five year hall ticket dates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Board 10th, 12th admit card 2025 soon

CBSE Board Exam 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to commence the board exams 2025. According to the media reports, the admit cards for the 10th, and 12th are expected to be released around January end on the official website. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of admit cards. Once out, students of both classes 10th and 12th who registered themselves for board exams 2025 can download it from the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Board Exam 2025: How to download?

Once CBSE 10th, 12th board exam 2025 admit cards are out, the school officials can download it by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website, cbse.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'CBSE Class 10th, and 12th board exam admit cards'

It will redirect you to a new page

Enter your asked credentials and click on 'submit'

CBSE 10th, 12th admit cards will appear on the screen

Download CBSE 10th, and 12th admit cards and save it for future reference

CBSE Board 2025 exam schedule

According to the official schedule, CBSE class 10th, and 12th board exams 2024 will be conducted from February 15, with class 10th exams concluding on March 18 and class 12 exams on April 4. According to data shared by the board, this year, approximately 44 lakh students will appear for class 10, and 12 exams in 2025. Students appearing in the CBSE board 2025 exams will have to carry their admit cards to their respective exam centres. Below, we have shared the data of the past five years of the hall ticket release. According to this, we can expect board exam 2025 hall tickets around these dates.

Last five years admit card release dates

In 2024, the board released the admit cards on February 5 whereas it was released on February 8 in year 2023. In 2022, the admit cards for both classes were released on April 16 due to the coronavirus. In 2021, it was released on November 9 and in 2020, it was released on January 19.