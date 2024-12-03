CBSE Board 2025: Practical exam guidelines, and SoPs out for 10th, and 12th, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notice regarding the Guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for practical examinations, projects, and internal assessments for classes 10 and 12. These guidelines focus on maintaining consistency in instructions and precision in processes. The practical exams are set to occur from January 1, 2025, to February 14, 2025.

CBSE Board 2025: Practical exam guidelines, and SoPs

The Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessments shall be conducted strictly following the guidelines/details of the Practical and Practical Syllabus of the concerned academic session given on the website of the Academic Branch, CBSE.

The marks in respect of all Practical Examinations/Project/internal Assessments shall be uploaded simultaneously, starting from the dates of conduct of exams/ assessments scheduled from January 1 to February 14.

Schools and examiners must consider the maximum marks allocated for Practical, Project, and Internal Assessments when awarding or uploading marks, in accordance with CBSE guidelines. The Practical Answer Book includes a feature that requires both internal and external examiners to submit an undertaking confirming that accurate data has been uploaded on the portal.

Any student found guilty of communicating or attempting to communicate with examiners to sway them or using any inappropriate means to gain an unfair advantage during exams or assessments will be deemed to have utilized or attempted unfair means. Examiners are obligated to immediately report such instances, along with all pertinent facts, documents, and witnesses, to the relevant Regional Office. Any activity by stakeholders that undermines the integrity of the assessment will be classified as an UFM activity, prompting the Board to take appropriate action.

Batch and Group Size

The school will be able to create batches of 30 students each in every subject. Accordingly, the schools shall conduct the practical/project assessment of 30 students of each batch together for better management of practical/project assessment and uploading of marks.

Batches shall only be created after receipt of the details of external examiners from CBSE that too after confirming from the external examiner and observer (if appointed by the Board) about his availability for conduct of practical/project assessment. The details of external examiners will be locked in the system and examination will be required to be conducted by these examiners only.