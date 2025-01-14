AISSEE 2025: Sainik School entrance exam registration date extended, check new schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Sainik School entrance exam registration date extended

AISSEE 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last registration date for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance examination (AISSEE 2025). According to the official announcement, candidates can submit their application forms by January 23, 2025. The last date for submitting the application fee has also been extended to January 24, 2024. The correction window will open on January 26 and conclude on January 28, 2025. Earlier, the last date for submission of the application form was January 13.

The official notice reads, ''The National Testing Agency is in receipt of various representations from the candidates to extend the last date of submission of online application form for All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2025. Therefore, in continuation to the public notice dated December 24, 2024, regarding the submission of online application forms for admission to classes 6 and 9 in Sainik Schools/New Sainik Schools across the country, for the academic year 2025-26, NTA has decided to extend the last date for submission of online application form for AISSEE 2025, enabling the aspiring candidates to apply.''

AISSEE 2025: How to apply?

Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in

Navigate the link to the 'AISSEE 2025 registrations'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to first register yourself by providing basic details

On successful registration, proceed with the application forms

Fill out the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Direct link to apply online

When will Sainik School Entrance Exam take place?

NTA has not announced the exam date for the Sainik School entrance exam. However, the official schedule indicates the exam timing and the entrance exam for class 6th exam will be held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. The exam for admission to class 9th will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Application Fee