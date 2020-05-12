TN SSLC Exam 2020: Dates for Tamil Nadu Class 10 exam released. Check datesheet, guidelines

Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu releases fresh dates for Class 10 exam. Check details, datesheet, more

Tamil Nadu has declared the dates for CBSE Class 10 exams. The CBSE Class 10 exams in Tamil Nadu were earlier supposed to be held from March 27, however, the same were postponed due to the lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. According to fresh details, students preparing for CBSE Class 10 exams in Tamil Nadu will now be writing their exams from June 1, 2020. The new date for the CBSE Class 10 exams was announced by School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan, on Tuesday.

The Tamil Nadu Class 10 exams would be conducted from June 1 to June 12, the education minister stated.

Tamil Nadu Class 10 Exam: Dates and Time

Students who are preparing to appear for Class 10 exams in Tamil Nadu should note that the exams will be conducted on June 1, 3, 5, 6, 8, 10 and 12. Students should also note that the exams will be conducted during the forenoon.

Tamil Nadu Class 10 Exam: Datesheet

Students should note the below datesheet for the Tamil Nadu Class 10 exams:

June 1 (Monday) -- Language

June 3 (Wednesday) -- English

June 5 (Friday) -- Mathematics

June 6 (Saturday) -- Optional Language

June 8 (Monday) -- Science

June 10 (Wednesday) -- Social Science

June 12 (Friday) -- Vocational

For complete details on Tamil Nadu Class 10 exams, the students should refer to the official website dge.tn.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu Class 10 Exam: Guidelines for students

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, all students who will be appearing for the Tamil Nadu Class 10 exams will be required to wear protective gear like masks, follow social distancing in the premises.

Students will also be required to maintain social distancing in and outside the examination hall.

Meanwhile, 2,000 mathematics teachers would be roped in to provide online training to students.

