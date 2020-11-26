Image Source : GOOGLE NIOS 10th, 12th date sheet 2021 released; exam to be conducted in January and February

NIOS 10th, 12th date sheet 2021: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date sheet of Class 10 and 12 for the upcoming board examination 2021. As per the latest notification released by the Institute, the NIOS Board Exams 2021 for Secondary (class 10) and Senior Secondary (class 12) courses will be held in January-February 2021.

Earlier, the exams were to be conducted in October-November 2020. Students willing to appear for the NIOS 10th, 12th Board Exams 2021, require to pay the public exam fee online through the official website - sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Students should note that practical exams will be held at their respective AIs, as mentioned in NIOS date sheet 2021.

All exams of NIOS 12th and 10th will be conducted strictly as per NIOS exam dates 2021 of the respective class. NIOS time table 2021 comprises of NIOS exam dates, time and instructions.

The NOIS 10th and 12th board exam 2021 will begin from Friday, January 22, 2021, and will continue till Monday, February 15, 2021 While practical exams will be held from January 14 to 25, 2021.

Once released, students can visit the official website of NIOS - nios.ac.in - to check and download their admit card.

Download: NIOS 10th, 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2021

